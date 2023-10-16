Arthrosi Announces Multiple Presentations at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2023

News provided by

Arthrosi Therapeutics

16 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments to reduce uric acid levels, dissolve uric acid crystals and prevent joint damage in gout patients, today announced the acceptance of three poster presentations and one late breaking oral presentation at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2023 meeting, being held in San Diego, CA on November 10-15, 2023.

Details for the presentations are as follows:  

Oral Presentation:

Title: AR882, an Efficacious and Selective URAT1 Inhibitor for Patients with Chronic Gouty Arthritis and Subcutaneous Tophi: Results from a Global, Prospective, Proof-of-Concept Trial Using Dual Energy Computed Tomography
Session Title: Late-Breaking Abstracts
Abstract Number: #1651889
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 15 / 7:30 AM - 7:45 AM

Poster Presentations:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of AR882, a Selective Uric Acid Transporter 1 (URAT1) Inhibitor, in Gout Patients with Various Baseline Characteristics Following 12-Week Treatment in Patients
Session Title: Metabolic & Crystal Arthropathies – Basic & Clinical Science Poster I
Abstract Number: #1553555
Date/Time: Sunday, November 12 / 9:00am-11:00am PST

Title: Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of AR882 Following 12-Week Treatment in Patients with Gout
Session Title: Metabolic & Crystal Arthropathies – Basic & Clinical Science Poster II
Abstract Number: #1553704
Date/Time: Monday, November 13 / 9:00am-11:00am PST

Title: AR882, A Potent Uricosuric Agent, Shows Favorable Uric Acid Excretion Profile Following Multiple Doses
Session Title: Metabolic & Crystal Arthropathies – Basic & Clinical Science Poster II
Abstract Number: #1552575
Date/Time: Monday, November 13 / 9:00-11:00am PST

About Gout:

In the U.S., an estimated 10 million individuals are diagnosed with gout. Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can significantly diminish mobility, functionality, and overall quality of life. Gout emerges from the crystallization of uric acid within the joints and soft tissue, instigating painful flare-ups and chronic symptoms. The kidneys play a pivotal role in the process, as they are responsible for filtering out and excreting uric acid from the body. Elevated sUA levels often signify an imbalance in production or excretion of uric acid, and acts as an early indicator of potential gout development. Consistent, elevated sUA levels have been identified as a precursor to gout attacks and related complications. It's essential to monitor and manage sUA levels as part of comprehensive gout treatment and prevention strategies.

About Arthrosi:

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, was established in 2018. The company's goal is to develop potential treatments aimed at uric acid levels and minimizing joint damage for gout patients. Arthrosi anticipates initiating pivotal phase 3 program in early 2024.

Media Contact:
Shunqi Yan, PhD
Founder & Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Alex Lobo
212-698-8802
[email protected] 

SOURCE Arthrosi Therapeutics

Also from this source

Arthrosi Therapeutics AR882 Prepares to Enter into Global Phase 3 Study

Arthrosi Therapeutics AR882 Prepares to Enter into Global Phase 3 Study

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has announced they have received written response from the U.S. Food and Drug...
ARTHROSI SECURES $75M IN SERIES D FINANCING

ARTHROSI SECURES $75M IN SERIES D FINANCING

Arthrosi Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the successful securing of $75 million in Series D financing. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.