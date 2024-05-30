Arthrosi Announces Multiple Presentations at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Congress 2024

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company developing a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate levels, flares and Tophi in patients with gout, today announced the acceptance of two presentations, including one poster tour at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Congress 2024 meeting, being held in Vienna, Austria on June 12-15.

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: AR882, a Novel and Selective URAT1 Inhibitor, Significantly Reduced Tophi in Patients with Chronic Gouty Arthritis: Results of 12-month Outcome from a Global Trial using Digital Caliper Measurements and Dual Energy Computed Tomography

Session Title: Clinical Poster Tours: Gout treatment in 2024

Presenting Author: Robert Keenan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Arthrosi Therapeutics

Abstract Number: POS0268

Date/Time: Friday, June 14 / 9:30am-10:30am CEST

Title: AR882, a Selective URAT1 Inhibitor, Exhibits No Drug-Drug Interactions with Key Renal, Hepatic, and GI Transporters

Presenting Author: Litain Yeh, Ph.D, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arthrosi Therapeutics

Abstract Number: POS0935

Date/Time: Friday, June 14 / 9:30am-10:30am CEST

About Gout:

In the U.S., an estimated 13 million individuals are diagnosed with gout. Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can significantly diminish mobility, functionality, and overall quality of life. Gout emerges from the crystallization of uric acid within the joints and soft tissue, instigating painful flare-ups and chronic symptoms. The kidneys play a pivotal role in the process, as they are responsible for filtering out and excreting uric acid from the body. In over 90% of gout patients, underexcretion of uric acid results in the imbalanced and elevated sUA levels that can lead to the deposition of uric acid crystals. It's essential to monitor and manage sUA levels as part of comprehensive gout treatment and prevention strategies.

About Arthrosi:

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is focused on developing AR882, a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate levels, flares and Tophi in patients with gout. Gout remains a large and growing market with ~ 13M patients in the U.S. alone, ~2M of which have tophaceous gout. AR882 has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety compared to SOC in Phase 2 studies as well as impressive results in achieving complete resolution of tophi in a Phase 2b study. Arthrosi anticipates initiating pivotal phase 3 program in early 2024.

