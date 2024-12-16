Arthrosi Appoints John Leaman, M.D., to Its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company developing a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate levels, flares and tophi in patients with gout, today announced the appointment of John Leaman, M.D., to its Board as an Independent Board Director.

"John brings more than a decade of experience in finance, M&A and corporate strategy, with a strong understanding of gout, and we are excited to welcome him to our Board of Directors," said Litain Yeh, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Arthrosi Therapeutics. "We believe that his insights and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pivotal Phase 3 program for AR882 and position the Company as a leader in treating gout, including tophaceous gout patients."

John H. Leaman, M.D. is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Cellarity. During his tenure, he has helped oversee the close of a large pharma partnership, as well as leading the Company's Series D crossover financing. Prior to joining Cellarity in 2023, Dr. Leaman served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer at Impel Pharmaceuticals, where helped lead the Company's IPO in 2021. Before that, Dr. Leaman served as the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Selecta Biosciences and as Head of Corporate Development at InfaCare Pharmaceutical until it was acquired by Mallinckrodt in 2017. Earlier, Dr. Leaman was the Chief Financial Officer of Medgenics and previously held senior roles at Shire plc. and Devon Park Bioventures, a venture capital fund targeting investments in therapeutics companies. He began his career serving a range of life sciences companies as an Associate Principal at McKinsey & Company.

Dr. Leaman received an M.D. from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a B.A. in Psychology, Philosophy and Physiology from Oriel College, University of Oxford while completing a Rhodes Scholarship, and a B.S. in Biology from Elizabethtown College.

"I am thrilled to join Arthrosi's Board of Directors as the company progresses AR882 through pivotal Phase 3 studies. Gout remains a serious condition for nearly 13 million patients in the U.S. alone and the current standard of care provides only limited benefit, especially in tophaceous gout patients," said Dr. Leaman. "I look forward to working with Arthrosi's Board and leadership team to lay the foundation for our next stage of growth and deliver on the promise of AR882 for patients."

About Arthrosi:

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is focused on developing AR882, a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate levels, flares and tophi in patients with gout. Gout remains a large and growing market with ~ 13M patients in the U.S. alone, ~2M of which have tophaceous gout. AR882 has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety compared to SOC in Phase 2 studies as well as impressive results in achieving complete resolution of tophi in a Phase 2b study. Arthrosi is currently advancing AR882 in a pivotal Phase 3 program.

Media Contact:

Shunqi Yan, PhD

Founder & Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ

Alex Lobo

212-698-8802

[email protected]

SOURCE Arthrosi Therapeutics