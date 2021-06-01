Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Impressive Phase 2a Study Results for Gout Patients

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. announced results from its Phase 2a study investigating the efficacy and safety of its potent urate lowering agent AR882. Arthrosi is transforming the U.S. gout therapeutic market with the first blockbuster-potential molecule to truly solve the problem of gout by reducing uric acid levels and preventing joint damage.

The Phase 2a study, which involved 30 patients with a history of gout with normal renal function or mild renal impairment, found AR882 to be the best-in-class urate lowering agent among in-development and marketed drugs, with the potential to treat all stages of gout.

Key findings included:

Superiority response rates with 50 mg AR882 compared to other urate lowering agents, including allopurinol and febuxostat

Stronger serum uric acid (sUA) lowering effects when using AR882 as a mono therapy than any oral agents commercially available

Same potency among patients with normal renal function and patients with mild renal impairment

Potential of flare lowering and tophi reduction in longer treatment

Serum creatinine level was unaffected. There were no SAEs or AEs leading to study drug discontinuation, and no clinically significant trends in any laboratory or ECG parameters were noted. AR882 was well tolerated

"I am delighted with our trial findings that demonstrate AR882's ability to help people with gout live better lives," said CEO Litain Yeh. "With over 90% of patients seeing serum urate levels below 5 mg/dL at 50 mg dosing and below 4 mg/dL at 75 mg dosing, the results have exceeded our expectations in terms of safety and efficacy."

The results will be presented at the upcoming 2021 annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) on June 2-5, 2021. To further expand the patient population, Arthrosi initiated a study of AR882 in subjects with different degrees of renal impairment and the results are expected to be presented at upcoming scientific meetings.

Given the strong efficacy and safety profile of AR882, Arthrosi is accelerating the development and is looking to complete the phase 2 studies by the middle of 2022. Arthrosi is currently raising Series C funding. Interested investors can reach out to [email protected]

About Arthrosi



Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in San Diego, CA, in 2018 with a mission to create a revolutionary treatment option to target uric acid levels and reduce joint damage for people living with gout. With its vast therapeutic and treatment knowledge, Arthrosi has accumulated a comprehensive and robust intellectual property portfolio and impressive Phase 1 and Phase 2a data showing industry leading efficacy rates and superior safety profiles.

To learn more about Arthrosi, visit www.arthrosi.com

Media Contact:

Shunqi Yan, PhD

Founder & Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Arthrosi Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.arthrosi.com

