Arthrosi's New Molecule AR882 for Gout Shows Blockbuster-Potential

"A large percentage of the 9 million patients living with gout are undertreated, relying on short-term or sub-optimal treatments that don't meet their needs," said Co-Founder and CEO Litain Yeh. "Our mission is to eliminate the pain of gout with a new era of gout treatment that provides a true solution for removing uric acid in the body and preventing the development of tophi."

After the completion of four clinically robust studies with more than 100 healthy volunteers and gout patients, AR882 has shown unmatched promise, with excellent renal safety profiles and industry-leading efficacy rates.

About Arthrosi

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in San Diego, CA, in 2018 with a mission to create a revolutionary treatment option to target uric acid levels and reduce joint damage for people living with gout. With its vast therapeutic and treatment knowledge, Arthrosi has accumulated a comprehensive and robust intellectual property portfolio and impressive Phase 1 and Phase 2a data showing industry leading efficacy rates and superior safety profiles.

To learn more about Arthrosi, visit www.arthrosi.com.

