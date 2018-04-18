"This truly is a revolutionary stemless total shoulder, which combines the concept of anatomic restoration with an aspherical head design that more closely replicates patient anatomy but also allows improved joint access for ease of preparation of the glenoid," said Dr. Anthony Miniaci, MD.

The OVOMotion™ Shoulder Arthroplasty System is cleared for use in conjunction with the novel Arthrosurface Inlay Glenoid System and according to a comparative study published in the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, the inlay glenoid (socket) design was far superior to the onlay alternative with respect to the biomechanical stability.

Steve Ek, CEO said, "The OVOMotion™ Shoulder Arthroplasty System is intended to be the first of a three-element modular stemless system that will ultimately allow surgeons to intra-operatively choose between stemless, traditional and reverse options."

About Arthrosurface

Arthrosurface, Inc. is a global orthopedic medical technology business providing a broad portfolio of essential products and instrumentation used to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury and arthritic disease. The product offerings include joint preservation implants, instruments and orthobiologics. Founded in 2002, Arthrosurface markets and distributes its products in the US and around the world and has succeeded in helping patients return to activity for over 14 years. For more information, please visit our website at www.arthrosurface.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthrosurface-gains-fda-clearance-of-ovomotion-shoulder-arthroplasty-system-300632592.html

SOURCE Arthrosurface, Inc.

Related Links

http://arthrosurface.com

