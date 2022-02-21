Arthur A. Arena, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- - Arthur A. Arena, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Trusted Healthcare Professional in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work in private practice.

Arthur A. Arena, MD, has been in private practice for over two decades, serving the Milwaukee, WI, area. With experience in both Emergency Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology, he has helped countless patients throughout his longstanding career. Dr. Arena plans to enter retirement in March 2022.



Alongside his private practice, Dr. Arena is also a member of the staff at Ascension Wisconsin St. Francis Hospital. As one of the leading non-profit Catholic health systems in the US, the hospital has over 2,600 locations throughout 19 states.



For many years, Dr. Arena worked with pregnant people through their pregnancy stages, childbirth, and post-partum. Dr. Arena has delivered many babies as he helps patients start or grow their families.



He was extensively trained in multiple areas in the medical field. Dr. Arena earned first earned a Bachelor's of Science in Bio-Chemistry at the University of California. Then, he earned his Medical degree from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara. He later completed an internship at the San Joaquin General Hospital. Dr. Arena then completed an Emergency Medicine residency at LSU/Tulane in New Orleans. After he worked in Emergency Medicine for six years, Dr. Arena became certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology through residency training at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). The ABOG certifies doctors who have achieved proper training and certification in the Obstetrics and Gynecology field.



In his free time, Dr. Arena loves to spend time on his ranch, riding Harleys, snow-mobiles, and 4-wheelers, boating, and relaxing in his house with a view of the Mississippi River. The doctor has a pilot's license, and previously used to fly to and from Mexico to perform mission trips. On a personal note, he is fluent in English and Spanish.



As a testament to his medical excellence, he was awarded the Compassionate Doctor Recognition in 2016 and was recognized by IssueWire and Health News Today in 2021.



