Arthur A. Roedel Jr. Golf Classic Announces Silverman & Roedel, LLC as Top Sponsor for 1st Annual Tournament

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverman & Roedel, LLC, one of New Jersey's leading personal injury law firms, has been announced as a top sponsor for the first annual Arthur A. Roedel Jr. Golf Classic, set to take place on October 17. The tournament will be held at the Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, NJ with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

With a fundraising goal of $50,000, the Arthur A. Roedel Jr. Golf Classic is hosted by Wellness Expert and Motivational Speaker Keri Mandell and honors Keri's father, Arthur Roedel Jr. who passed away on July 3rd, 2017 from Multiple Myeloma after dedicating his life to helping others through his volunteerism and fundraising. The event falls on what would have been his 76th birthday.

"No one is immune to cancer," said Keri Mandell. "It targets the young and the old, the healthy and the sick, the rich and the poor. Every day, a myriad of individuals lose their battle with cancer, and every day, many more are newly diagnosed. A cure for this deadly disease needs to be discovered now and that is where you and I have the opportunity to do our part. Please join us in the fight!"

"Our entire firm is so pleased to have the opportunity to be involved in such a worthy cause," said Pamela Roedel, Attorney and Partner at Silverman & Roedel, LLC. "Our father dedicated his life to fundraising for others, and there is no better way to honor his memory."

Registration for the tournament is currently open. Please visit the Arthur A. Roedel Jr. Charity Golf Classic tournament's website for additional information, to register, or to become a sponsor.

About Silverman & Roedel, LLC

Located in Clifton, NJ, Silverman & Roedel, LLC has represented clients in the fields of personal injury, automobile accidents, medical malpractice, social security disability, bankruptcy, and beyond. With over 37 years legal experience, they are dedicated and committed to their clients and seek to achieve the best possible result in each and every case.

For more information, visit www.silvermanandroedel.com .

SOURCE Silverman & Roedel, LLC

