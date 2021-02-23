Arthur and Algorithmia Team Up to Offer End-to-End AI Lifecycle Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur, the machine learning monitoring company, and Algorithmia, the industry leader in MLOps and model management, announce a partnership to bring Arthur's leading monitoring capabilities to organizations that have deployed their ML models on the Algorithmia platform. With the new integration, Algorithmia customers will be able to monitor their models for data drift, algorithmic bias, and model performance issues, as well as getting global and prediction-level explanations for model predictions.

Today's partnership announcement gives data science teams access to two best-in-class tools together: Algorithmia's powerful model deployment, serving and management platform, and Arthur's comprehensive monitoring platform. With this new product integration, Algorithmia customers can take full advantage of advanced ML lifecycle management workflows—think automated refits based on data drift, horse racing (A/B testing) different versions of a model, and more.

As more organizations scale their AI adoption, they're discovering a need for greater visibility into how their models are behaving—and the means to take action when models aren't performing at peak. Using Algorithmia and Arthur together provide a powerful set of tools that give customers complete control over their production AI.

If you already use Algorithmia to serve your ML models, integrating with Arthur is easy—it only takes a couple of lines of code to get started. Visit the Arthur blog to learn more.

SOURCE Arthur AI