Arthur Andreasyan accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

LOS ANGELES , April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur Andreasyan, CEO and Founder of Puffy , makers of America's most comfortable mattress, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Arthur Andreasyan was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Arthur Andreasyan - CEO & Founder of Puffy

"We are honored to welcome Arthur Andreasyan into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Arthur will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Arthur will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Arthur shares: "I am incredibly honored and excited to join the prestigious Forbes Business Council. This membership presents a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse community of industry leaders and visionaries. The exchange of insights, experiences, and innovative ideas within this esteemed network will be invaluable to the continued success of our organization. I am eager to contribute to the council's collective knowledge and collaborate with my fellow members to strengthen our leadership in our respective industries and communities."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT PUFFY

Puffy is a mattress company currently operating in the United States and Canada. The Puffy team is committed to developing the most luxurious mattresses, bedding, and bedroom furniture that you can buy online.

Puffy has been featured on The Talk and was recently awarded Best Luxury Mattress 2023 . For more information, visit https://puffy.com.

SOURCE Puffy