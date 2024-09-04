Arthur Ashe and the USTA Transform the Life of Rachel Stuhlmann, the Current Top Tennis and Pickleball Creator and TV Correspondent, as she celebrates the 20 year Anniversary as an NJTL Essay Contest Winner

Stuhlmann is transcending her digital presence as she broadens her brand and business footprint.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Stuhlmann, the world's #1 tennis and pickleball influencer, is celebrating a significant milestone. This year, Rachel is commemorating her past award achievement, marking the 20th anniversary of her transformative journey into the tennis world—a journey deeply influenced by the legacy of Arthur Ashe.

Rachel Stuhlmann at 2024 US Open

Stuhlmann's journey into the tennis world began with a pivotal moment: winning the prestigious USTA NJTL National Arthur Ashe Essay Contest. Her essay, "Why is Arthur Ashe a Sports Legend?" delved into the true meaning and impact that the world-renowned tennis figure Arthur Ashe left on his sport. This achievement set the stage for her remarkable career and lifelong dedication to tennis.

Rachel Stuhlmann is no stranger to life-changing moments in the tennis world. A former Division I collegiate tennis athlete, she now serves on the Board of the St. Louis Hall of Fame Tennis Association. Hailing from St. Louis, this trailblazing digital pioneer was one of the earliest contributors to the online tennis community, establishing a solid foundation for her extraordinary digital presence.

Stuhlmann has an astonishing total digital reach of 502.8K. Most importantly, she uses her digital presence to bring awareness to the racquet sports of tennis and pickleball. Her goal is to promote the game, inspire beginners to understand the sport, and encourage the public to catch a match or pick up a racquet. Stuhlmann's mission is to show that tennis is for everyone.

Over the past year, Stuhlmann has shifted her online tone and voice, elevating tournaments and tours for her fan base while diving into the technical aspects and mechanics of the game.

Recently, Stuhlmann has expanded her role with Tennis Social AI, stepping into the position of Strategic Business and Marketing Advisor. In addition to this, Stuhlmann has been a prominent figure in New York, attending numerous high-profile events such as Citi Taste of Tennis New York, the Life Time Pickleball Event, and the Ultimate Tennis Showdown New York, as well as a variety of events, all in advance of the 2024 US Open.

