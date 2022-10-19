Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health & IMG Helps Announces Partnership Highlighting Education, Testing and Treatment of HIV, Hepatitis-C, STDs and More

Together AAIUH X IMGH Will Help Save More Lives & Continue Ashe's Legacy of Raising Health Equity Awareness

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official announcement of the exclusive and unique partnership between New York based Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health (AAIUH), a community based health equity organization, and Florida based IMG Helps (IMGH), the philanthropic arm of IMG Health Clinic, a community clinic that specializes in the testing, treatment and management of HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and PrEP.

Together, AAIUH and IMGH will focus on their shared healthcare mission and values while leveraging each other's powerful relationships and resources to reach and treat more people. This partnership which promotes education, sexual wellness, and overall health will provide resources, life-saving treatments, and care to people in underserved communities.

Recognizing the synergy between both organizations, MACADOO worked to establish and form the AAIUH X IMGH alliance that aims to raise healthcare awareness, expand donorship and positively impact lives. Celebrating 30 years as an organization, AAIUH will replicate one of its core educational programs, Barbershop Talk With Brothers, which will serve as the anchor and launchpad to the alignment, which will be enhanced by IMGH's fleet of mobile clinics for testing and treatment. Other initiatives include "text to treat" campaigns, HBCU #KnowYourStatus tour, and influencers featuring the latest generation of rising tennis stars. Through these various opportunities, AAIUH X IMGH will help to save more lives while also working to remove the stigma behind HIV, AIDS and other illnesses that affect marginalized groups.

"We are excited and beyond honored to be partnering with the amazing Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health organization. Through this collaboration, we look forward to expanding each other's services to Florida and nationwide where we are confident that we can help save more lives together in underserved communities."

- Clifford W. Knights II and Steve Vixamar, Co-founders of IMG Helps

"Now in our 30th year, we are delighted to replicate our innovative community health promotion programs in neighborhoods throughout Florida in partnership with a trusted and established organization such as IMG Helps. Together we will work to reduce health inequities." – Dr. Marilyn Fraser, CEO of Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health

About Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health (AAIUH)

The Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health (AAIUH) was founded in 1992 by tennis champion, activist, and humanitarian, Arthur Ashe, to reduce health disparities and improve health outcomes for underserved communities. As an organization, the Arthur Ashe Institute is focused on promoting health equity through a social justice lens. The Institute utilizes a model of community health empowerment to develop and implement innovative community-based health promotion and research programs to encourage individuals to be advocates for their own health and the health of their communities. www.arthurasheinstitute.org

About IMG HELPS , Inc

IMG HELPS, Inc (www.imghelps.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization launched in 2020 to continue and expand upon the philanthropic work that IMG Health Clinic has done by serving more than 12,000 people in the State of Florida. IMG Helps, Inc. is a community clinic specializing in testing, treating, and managing HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, PrEP treatment, and more.

Media Contact: Macadoo.com (For IMG HELPS, Inc and Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health)

[email protected]

SOURCE MACADOO