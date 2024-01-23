Arthur Debuts Recommender System Support to Bolster the Performance of AI-Driven Recommendation Engines for Online Businesses

Generally available today, Recommender System Support vastly improves AI-driven recommender systems, resulting in elevated customer satisfaction levels and increased revenue growth for online businesses

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur , an AI performance platform trusted by some of the largest organizations in the world to ensure that their AI systems are well-managed and safely deployed, today introduced a powerful addition to its suite of AI monitoring tools: Recommender System Support. This new technology is set to revolutionize the way online businesses utilize recommender systems in the digital economy, enabling them to drive customer satisfaction levels and increase revenue growth.

A vast portion of the modern internet economy is driven by AI-based recommender systems. For example, recommender systems are the engine behind the songs that play on Spotify, the movies that are suggested on Netflix, and what products are recommended on the Amazon homepage. Every advertising email delivered to an inbox, every social media post in a feed, and even which news articles are featured on a homepage are impacted by a recommender system. These systems, which analyze extensive data to predict and offer tailored product recommendations, can significantly boost customer satisfaction and revenue growth for e-commerce platforms, as well as engagement for streaming services and content providers.

A major issue that exists for companies that rely on recommender systems without a good monitoring solution in place is that these systems are prone to performance problems as well as an incredible amount of data drift. Data drift refers to the gradual change or shift in the underlying data over time — e.g., changes in user behavior, population demographics, or content format — which can lead to a decrease in the accuracy and relevance of the system's recommendations, and thus revenue lost and decreased customer engagement.

By launching comprehensive support for monitoring Recommender Systems in Arthur Scope , companies now have an easy way to solve this problem. Arthur ensures continued relevance, accuracy, and effectiveness of recommender systems over time by alerting developers to any discrepancies in the recommendations. This proactive monitoring is vital for maintaining system integrity and performance, enabling recommender systems to adapt to changes in the data they rely on.

Key Capabilities of Recommender System Support on Arthur Scope:

A comprehensive dashboard displaying key rank-aware performance metrics such as Precision@k, Recall@k, MAP@k, nDCG@k, MRR, and Ranked List AUC

Advanced querying, filtering, and data visualizations to better understand rankings over time and subpopulations

Systematically measures performance against real-world data and gauges the extent of model drift

Configurable alert system to notify stakeholders when performance or drift metrics deviate from predefined thresholds, enabling swift action

Segmentation tools to analyze the ranking model's performance for different user segments, ensuring relevance across diverse user profiles

"Running a recommender system without monitoring is like driving a car with no temperature gauge or check engine light," said Adam Wenchel, co-founder and CEO of Arthur. "With Arthur's new Recommender System Support, enterprises can remain confident that their recommender systems are constantly in check and will consistently deliver high-quality, personalized user experiences, ultimately protecting revenue streams and customer trust."

Arthur's industry leading research team has invested significantly in developing unique IP in this area, including some recent work in partnership with Morgan Stanley that will first appear in early form at the Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) next month.

About Arthur:

Arthur stands as the premier AI delivery agent, equipping enterprises to harness the transformative power of large language models quickly and safely. Through its comprehensive solutions — including Arthur Scope , Arthur Chat , Arthur Bench , and the groundbreaking Arthur Shield — Arthur streamlines the path from AI conception to tangible deployment, mitigating risks such as data leakage, hallucinations, and toxic language generation. By leveraging Arthur's platform, companies across sectors have not only been able to prioritize customer safety and regulatory compliance, they have also saved hundreds of millions of dollars in operating expenses while achieving significant model-driven revenue growth. Dive deeper at www.arthur.ai .

