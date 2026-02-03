Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires 3D Advisors Inc.

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Feb 03, 2026, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Shelby Township, Michigan-based 3D Advisors Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

3D Advisors is a brokerage general agency providing life insurance, annuity and long-term care solutions for financial advisors. Jim DiDonato, Matt Dib, Chuck Dib and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Luke Kaplan, U.S. Financial and Retirement Services Managing Director for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"3D Advisors is a highly regarded agency that will expand our life insurance and annuity brokerage offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jim, Matt, Chuck and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Senior Media Relations Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hunt Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hunt Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Hunt Benefits & Associates, Inc., and Tenaglia & Associates, Inc., collectively dba Hunt ...
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Reck & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Reck & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired Bremen,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics