Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires 3D Advisors Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Shelby Township, Michigan-based 3D Advisors Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

3D Advisors is a brokerage general agency providing life insurance, annuity and long-term care solutions for financial advisors. Jim DiDonato, Matt Dib, Chuck Dib and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Luke Kaplan, U.S. Financial and Retirement Services Managing Director for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"3D Advisors is a highly regarded agency that will expand our life insurance and annuity brokerage offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jim, Matt, Chuck and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

