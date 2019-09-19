Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Andrew Insurance Associates, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Powell, Ohio-based Andrew Insurance Associates, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1969, Andrew Insurance Associates, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency serving clients throughout the Midwest. It has a commercial niche focus on schools, hotels and grocery stores. Michael J. Clark and his associates will continue to operate from their Powell location under the direction of Cindy LaMantia, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region property/casualty brokerage operations, and Tom Belmont, Jr., head of Gallagher's Northeast Atlantic employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"The Andrew Insurance team helps us to further build our presence in the Columbus, Ohio area and brings us additional strengths in practice areas that we are looking to grow and expand," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Mike and his associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

