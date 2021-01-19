Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Atlas General Insurance Services

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of San Diego-based Atlas General Holdings, LLC, dba Atlas General Insurance Services ("Atlas"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 by Bill Trzos, Atlas is a full-service, multiline program manager and managing general agency (MGA) offering workers compensation, commercial lines and specialty property programs nationwide, with deep expertise in the California workers compensation market. Mike Mathews, Charles Lasher and their associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Joel Cavaness, president of Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), Gallagher's U.S.-based wholesale brokerage division.

"Atlas is a highly-regarded program administrator that brings RPS deep market expertise, a complementary book of business and a best-in-class workers comp platform," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Gallagher. "We are delighted to welcome Mike, Charles and their associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

