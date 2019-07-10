Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires BluePeak Advisors, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of BluePeak Advisors, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Bartonville, Texas, with employees operating across the United States, BluePeak Advisors assists health plans, employers, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmaceutical companies and other health care alliance companies with Medicare and Medicaid operational and compliance issues. Babette Edgar, Sherry Pound and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Seth Friedman, Health Plan Services leader for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"BluePeak's expertise in mitigating the risks of managing government health plan programs for clients and prospects gives Gallagher a unique position in the market to broaden our reach and deliver growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Babette, Sherry and their associates to our growing, global team."

"BluePeak and Gallagher have partnered in the past to solve the needs of mutual clients," Seth Friedman added. "The synergies between the services BluePeak delivers in the Medicare Part C and D consulting space and the services available through Gallagher's existing Pharmacy practice afford us a robust offering in the government healthcare compliance space that will be difficult to match."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

