Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires BonusDrive

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of The EHE Group, LLC, dba BonusDrive. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With offices in Austin, Texas and Auburn Hills, Michigan, BonusDrive offers a national automobile voluntary benefit program to channel partners such as employers, associations and insurance companies for their employees, members and policyholders. Consumers receive cash bonuses for purchasing or leasing qualifying new vehicles from participating auto manufacturers. Jim Evans, Tim Easterwood and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of John Neumaier, head of Gallagher's Northeast region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"BonusDrive is an attractive strategic addition to Gallagher's existing voluntary benefit offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome the team to our growing global organization."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

