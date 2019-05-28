Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Cairnstone Financial, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Zionsville, Indiana-based Cairnstone Financial, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Cairnstone Financial, LLC is a benefits consultant offering group health, life, wellness, retirement, disability and dental coverages and services to middle-market clients across the Midwestern United States. Mark Shrack and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of John Neumaier, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Mark and his team have a solid track record of growing their business and finding innovative ways to help clients control healthcare costs while focusing on their employees' wellbeing," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome Mark and his associates to our growing team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

