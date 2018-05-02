Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc.

ClearPoint Financial is a retirement plan consultant and investment analyst serving the corporate retirement plan marketplace across the Northwestern United States. Paul Grutzner, Michael Brown and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Norbert Chung, head of Gallagher's Western employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"The team at ClearPoint is highly regarded for their depth and breadth of knowledge in the corporate retirement plan industry. They are eager to further expand their opportunities by joining forces with us," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Michael, Paul and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

