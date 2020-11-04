Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Effectus Consulting Pty Ltd.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Brisbane, Queensland-based Effectus Consulting Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Effectus Consulting is a data-driven employee and leadership development firm offering HR and talent development strategies, talent diagnostics, culture and engagement surveys, mediation and performance management, and executive coaching services to clients throughout Australia. Scott Krebs, Dallas Knight, James Allen, Jason Rodgers and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Leslie Lemenager, VP-International for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Effectus offers us significant cross-selling opportunities for initiating discussions with existing clients around the importance of offering career benefits, as well as organizational performance programs," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Scott, Dallas, James, Jason and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

