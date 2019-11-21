Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires EWI Re, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its captive and alternative risk transfer solutions subsidiary, Artex Risk Solutions, Inc., has acquired Dallas-based EWI Re, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1959, EWI offers reinsurance program design and placement services for captives and mutual insurance companies; run-off and legacy solutions; and safety and loss control services, with a specialty risk management practice built to support large insureds with demanding insurance needs. The team will report to Jennifer Gallagher, President of Artex's North American operations.

"EWI's responsive, highly focused expertise in designing and placing the reinsurance needs of single parent captives will deepen Artex's bench strength in providing complex client solutions," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome their team to our growing, global enterprise."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

