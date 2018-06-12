Finergy Solutions is an employee benefit and retirement consultant business with a focus on offering superannuation consulting services (employer-funded organizational pension programs put in place by the Australian government). Avantek is a technology-based sister firm that develops highly customized financial and benefit reports for large groups of individuals, including its Super Score technology, which engages employees in taking a more active role in managing their superannuation.

Jamie Levitt, Tim Woodhouse and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations in Brisbane, Queensland and Sydney, New South Wales, under the direction of Leslie Lemenager, head of Gallagher's international employee benefits consulting division.

"Finergy Solutions and Avantek will move Gallagher more prominently into the retirement services space in Australia, and their customized employee communication capabilities are a terrific complement to our offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jamie, Tim and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-finergy-solutions-pty-ltd-and-avantek-pty-ltd-300665051.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

