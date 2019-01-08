Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires First Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Kalamazoo, Michigan-based First Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1959, First Agency, Inc. is a broker and managing general agency specialized in offering blanket student and athletic accident insurance coverage, including sports camps/special risk insurance, to colleges and K-12 schools. It also provides claims administration and policy issuance for several insurers, and sells specialty coverages directly to individual students via its website. Bryan Cronen and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Cindy LaMantia, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Gallagher has long been recognized as a leader in serving K-12 and higher education clients. First Agency deepens our student accident and special risk expertise in the greater Midwest and provides exclusive products, underwriting and accident claims expertise to our K-12 and higher education clients," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome Bryan and his team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

