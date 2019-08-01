Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Fullerton Health Corporate Services (Aust) Pty Ltd

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its risk management services subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc., has acquired Fullerton Health Corporate Services (Aust) Pty Ltd from Fullerton Health Australia, part of Singapore-based Fullerton Healthcare Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, Sydney-based Fullerton Health Corporate Services (FHCS), formerly known as Corporate Services Network, provides third-party claims administration services to clients across Australia, with a focus on outsourced services—including claims management, processing and administration services—for insurance companies and brokers. FHCS General Manager James Needle and his associates will remain in their current location under the direction of John McNamara, head of Gallagher Bassett's Australian operations.

"FHCS is a well-known player in the accident and health space with a strong management team and experienced professionals," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. "We are excited to welcome James and his associates to our growing global team."

"FHCS makes a terrific addition to our Australian claims management operations," said Scott Hudson, President and CEO of Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc. "The strong relationships they have established with insurers, brokers and the Lloyd's market should allow us to explore cross-selling opportunities for additional Gallagher Bassett products and services."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

