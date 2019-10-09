Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Garrett-Stotz Company

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Louisville, Kentucky-based Garrett-Stotz Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1931, Garrett-Stotz Company is a full-service commercial and personal lines property/casualty and benefits agency. Areas of specialization include construction/surety, real estate and auto dealers. Bill Kantlehner III, Tom Mitchell, Don Mucci and their associates will continue to operate from their Louisville location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South Region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Jerry Roberts, head of Gallagher's Heartland Region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

"Garrett-Stotz enhances our presence in Kentucky and Indiana, brings us additional expertise in construction and surety, and provides new cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very excited to welcome Bill, Tom, Don and their colleagues to Gallagher's growing global team."

"Garrett-Stotz is a terrific fit with Gallagher," Bumpy Triche noted. "It is well-aligned with our core niche strategy and driven by leaders who share our entrepreneurial spirit."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

