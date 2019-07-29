Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Gillis, Ellis & Baker, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of New Orleans, La.-based Gillis, Ellis & Baker, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1933, Gillis, Ellis & Baker is a commercial retail property/casualty broker also offering personal lines and employee benefit services across the Southeastern U.S. R. Parke Ellis, W. Anderson Baker III and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South region retail property/casualty operations, and Robby White, head of Gallagher's South Central region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Gillis, Ellis & Baker is a fourth-generation, family run broker specializing in real estate, healthcare, environmental, scholastic, nonprofit, and private client products and services," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted that Parke, Anderson and their associates chose to join Gallagher."

"Over its 85+ year history, GEB has earned an excellent reputation for integrity, high-quality service and local business knowledge," added Bumpy Triche. "We expect their production team to flourish by tapping into the expanded resources available to them as part of Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

