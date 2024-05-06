Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Health Insurance Consultants Australia

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

May 06, 2024, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Melbourne, Victoria-based Health Insurance Consultants Australia (HICA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HICA is a specialist health insurance consultancy and brokerage firm serving corporate clients, small and medium-sized businesses, professional groups and associations in Australia for more than 30 years. HICA founder Suzanne Still, Jethro Still and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia.

"HICA has a strong record of growth and will enhance our benefits consulting capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Suzanne, Jethro and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

