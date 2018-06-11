Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires H.R. Keller & Co., Inc.

Founded in 1962, H.R. Keller & Co. is a Managing General Agency (MGA), surplus lines broker and program administrator serving clients primarily in New York and the surrounding states. Eric Keller, Andrew Coric and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Joel Cavaness, President of Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), Gallagher's wholesale broker and MGA.

"H.R. Keller & Co. provides RPS with an upstate New York presence to expand its footprint in New York and the Northeastern United States," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very happy to welcome Eric, Andy and their associates to the growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

