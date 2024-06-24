Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Implement Compliance Solutions & Resources Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its captive and alternative risk transfer solutions subsidiary, Artex, has acquired London-based Implement Compliance Solutions & Resources Limited (ICSR). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ICSR provides consulting and support services on compliance, governance, risk and operations to insurance firms primarily in the United Kingdom. Kenneth Underhill and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Paul Eaton, head of Artex EMEA.

"ICSR represents an excellent strategic fit for Artex and will strengthen our capabilities in serving clients undergoing regulatory and transformational change," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Kenneth and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.