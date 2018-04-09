Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC

Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency is a retail property/casualty broker serving Texas-based transportation clients, primarily long-haul truckers. Hudson Knox III and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Bret VanderVoort, head of Gallagher's South Central retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Gallagher has been looking to expand our transportation business in Texas and surrounding states. Integrity Transportation helps us achieve that objective, while providing additional opportunities to expand reverse-flow opportunities coming from Mexico," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Hudson and his team to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

