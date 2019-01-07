Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Jones Brown Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Canadian insurance broker Jones Brown Inc. and its subsidiaries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997, Jones Brown is a retail property/casualty insurance broker offering a full range of commercial and personal insurance services throughout Canada from offices in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Vancouver, British Columbia. The Jones Brown team will continue to operate from their existing locations under the direction of Steve Bryant, President of Gallagher's Canadian retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Jones Brown is a highly regarded, well-run broker that brings us complementary expertise, new geographies and a similar company culture," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very happy to welcome our colleagues at Jones Brown to Gallagher."

"Jones Brown has an outstanding reputation, built around highest quality customer service, innovation and deep insurance expertise," said Steve Bryant. "This makes them an ideal new partner for Gallagher Canada, and brings tremendous value to our own business and clients across the country."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

