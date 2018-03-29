Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates

McGregor & Associates, founded in 1993 by George McGregor, is a health benefits administrator serving public and private sector clients throughout the state of California. Focus areas include educational institutions, public agencies, construction organizations and retiree medical trusts. George McGregor and his team will continue to operate from their San Diego location under the direction of Norbert Chung, head of Gallagher's Western employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"McGregor & Associates has an excellent reputation in the marketplace and their public entity expertise further expands our deep capabilities in that market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are excited to welcome George and his team to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

