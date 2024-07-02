Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires NetClaim

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired NetClaim from NAVEX. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

NetClaim provides comprehensive first notice of loss and first report of injury services for risk management clients, insurance carriers and third-party administrators throughout the United States. NetClaim will join Gallagher Bassett's Incident Management team under the direction of Niel Simon, Executive VP of Gallagher Bassett Global Solutions.

"NetClaim's expertise in claims intake services will enhance Gallagher Bassett's incident management capabilities and deliver superior outcomes for our clients," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome the NetClaim team to our growing company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

