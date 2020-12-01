Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires North Star Insurance Services, LLC and North Star Marine Insurance Services, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Seattle-based North Star Insurance Services, LLC and Fairhaven, Mass.-based North Star Marine Insurance Services, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, North Star Insurance Services is a full-service marine insurance broker serving clients throughout the U.S. Their expertise spans nearly all facets of the marine industry, including hull, machinery, marine liabilities and cargo for commercial fishing, tugs and barges, shipyards and ocean-going cargo vessels. In 2014, North Star Marine Insurance Services was established in Fairhaven to address growing customer demand in that region. John Walsh, Ian Blackburn and their associates will continue operating from their current locations under the direction of Jim Buckley, head of Gallagher's Northwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"North Star brings us a widely recognized and well-respected team of marine professionals with strong carrier relationships and a client roster that complements our existing marine business," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome John, Ian and their associates to Gallagher's growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

