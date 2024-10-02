Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk International

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Oct 02, 2024, 13:15 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its alternative risk and capital solutions subsidiary, Artex, has acquired Fairlawn, Ohio-based RIBV Holdings, LLC, and its subsidiaries, collectively doing business as Risk International. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Risk International provides outsourced risk management and employee benefits advisory services for private equity and corporate clients across the US. The Risk International team, led by Todd Miller and Todd Lawrence, will remain in their current location under the direction of Jennifer Gallagher, head of Artex's North American operations.

"Risk International's advisory expertise and client relationships are an excellent strategic fit for Artex and will provide opportunities for growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome the Risk International team to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

