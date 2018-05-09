Founded in 1999, Risk Services is a regional insurance broker offering tailor-made, cost-effective solutions for corporate and commercial clients. Steve Lowe, Tom Penn and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Stephen Penketh, Regional Managing Director for Gallagher's North-West UK retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Risk Services is a well-run, client-focused regional broker that will be a terrific addition to our North West England and North Wales operations," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Steve, Tom and their team to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-risk-services-nw-ltd-300645067.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

