Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Safe T Professionals LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired 100 percent of Chandler, Arizona-based Safe T Professionals LLC. Gallagher Bassett previously held a minority investment in the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Safe T Professionals provides environmental, health and safety management and staffing services in the construction and manufacturing sectors nationwide with a focus on the Southwest and Western United States. Anna Martinez, Joshua Martinez and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Jim Bond, executive vice president, Gallagher Bassett North America.

"Safe T Professionals' expertise in safety consulting solutions enhances Gallagher Bassett's capabilities in helping clients build a resilient culture that supports long-term success," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Anna, Joshua and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

