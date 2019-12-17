Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires SBW Employee Benefits

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Sinclair Billard and Weld Limited, and CJM Solutions + Inc., dba SBW Employee Benefits. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SBW Employee Benefits designs, administers, markets and manages comprehensive group insurance programs and defined contribution group retirement programs for businesses and associations across Atlantic Canada. It also provides consulting advice on employee assistance plans and wellness programs. Rob Weld, Jamie Spence, Lorie Collins and their associates will continue to operate from their office in Halifax under the direction of Melanie Jeannotte, President of Gallagher's Canadian employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"With the addition of SBW's expertise and client-focused approach, our Atlantic Canada capabilities are now unparalleled in the market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are pleased to welcome Rob, Jamie, Lorie and their associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

