Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Swedish Broker Proinova

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Helsingborg, Sweden-based insurance broker Proinova. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1989 by CEO Sten Eriksson, Proinova specializes in delivering group solutions for the real estate sector, offering insurance, loss prevention training and claims advocacy services for trade association members. It also serves clients in many related areas, such as municipalities, hotels and conferences, business property and individual real estate owners. Sten Eriksson and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Anders Mjaaland, head of Gallagher's Scandinavian operations.

"Proinova is a strong, family run business that extends Gallagher's geographic presence into the southern region of Sweden, and expands our capabilities and product offering to clients across Scandinavia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Sten and his associates to our growing global team."

Vyvienne Wade, CEO of Gallagher's International division, added: "Proinova is an impressive business, with high-quality people who focus on culture and clients first and foremost, just as we do at Gallagher. Their location in the south of Sweden is an excellent geographic fit with our existing operations, as we look to continue our strategic growth in Scandinavia."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

