Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Human Capital Group, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Brentwood, Tennessee-based The Human Capital Group, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, The Human Capital Group is a retained executive search and leadership consulting firm assisting clients domestically and internationally as they seek to find, strengthen and grow transformational leaders. Steve Hayes and his associates will continue operating from their current location under the direction of Scott Hamilton, global managing director of HR Consulting for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage division.

"The Human Capital Group expands our opportunities to add value and cross sell, enabling our consulting team to develop stronger connections between our clients' C-Suites and our Gallagher Better WorksSM approach to career, organizational and financial wellbeing," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Steve and his associates to our expanding global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

