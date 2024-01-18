Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Rowley Agency, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Concord, New Hampshire-based The Rowley Agency, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Rowley Agency is a retail insurance broker providing property/casualty, surety and employee benefits products to commercial and personal lines clients primarily in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts. Dan Church, Gary Stevens and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Brendan Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and John Neumaier, head of Gallagher's East region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"The Rowley Agency's expertise in niches including construction, manufacturing and healthcare enhances our existing capabilities as we continue to expand our presence in New England," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Dan, Gary and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

