Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Wealth Management Partners Pty Ltd

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Jan 10, 2025, 11:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Perth, Western Australia-based Wealth Management Partners Pty Ltd (WMP). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WMP is a financial planning firm specializing in retirement plan risk management for individuals and corporate clients in Western Australia. Steve Beattie, Troy Hartley, Janusz Mazurek, Adrian Whitaker and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia.

"WMP's client-focused approach and expertise in retirement planning will enhance our financial wellbeing consulting capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Steve, Troy, Janusz, Adrian and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations   

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]                   

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

