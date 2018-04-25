Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of forty one cents ($0.41) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on June 15, 2018 to Stockholders of Record as of June 1, 2018.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client-service capabilities in over 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
