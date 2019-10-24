Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Management will host a webcast conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 5:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CT. To listen to the call, and for printer-friendly formats of this release and the "Supplemental Quarterly Data" and "CFO Commentary," which may also be referenced during the call, please visit ajg.com/IR. These documents contain both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Investors and other users of this information should read carefully the section entitled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" beginning on page 9.

"We delivered an outstanding quarter of operating performance, and we are well positioned for a strong finish to 2019," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "During the third quarter, our core brokerage and risk management segments combined to post 16% growth in earnings per share; 13% growth in revenues, of which 5.8% was organic revenue growth; net earnings margin improved by 78 basis points; and adjusted EBITDAC margins expanded by 66 basis points. During the quarter, we also completed 14 tuck-in mergers with approximately $85 million of annualized revenues, bringing our first nine months total to 38 mergers with approximately $351 million of annualized revenues."

"Recent meetings with insurance carriers, as well as with our business leaders around the globe, confirm what our internal data is showing; global P&C rates are increasing at a higher rate than earlier this year – about 5% in the aggregate; which is even a bit better than what we saw in our mid-year internal insurance rate survey."

"In early October, we also surveyed our producers and consultants regarding their clients' exposure units. Over 75% said their customers continued to grow their payrolls and exposure units during the third quarter and more than 95% of these respondents said they were seeing similar or stronger client exposure growth as they begin working on 2020 renewals. An environment of increasing rates and increasing exposure units is one in which our clients rely on our talented production staff to deliver the best insurance, risk management and benefits consulting advice as they leverage our vast array of resources and capabilities."



Summary of Financial Results – Third Quarter Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures begin on page 2

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 3rd Q 2019

3rd Q 2018

Change







Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Brokerage Segment

GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP

Revenues $ 1,195.9 $ 1,192.6

$ 1,049.4 $ 1,035.3

14% 15%

Organic revenues

$ 1,072.4



$ 1,014.1



5.8%

Net earnings $ 151.1



$ 122.2



24%



Net earnings margin 12.6%



11.6%



+99 bpts



Adjusted EBITDAC

$ 324.3



$ 274.5



18%

Adjusted EBITDAC margin

27.2%



26.5%



+68 bpts

Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.85

$ 0.65 $ 0.73

18% 16%























Risk Management Segment

















Revenues before reimbursements $ 211.6 $ 211.6

$ 199.1 $ 196.9

6% 7%

Organic revenues

$ 208.1



$ 196.8



5.7%

Net earnings $ 16.2



$ 16.5



-2%



Net earnings margin (before reimbursements) 7.7%



8.3%



-63 bpts



Adjusted EBITDAC

$ 38.0



$ 35.3



8%

Adjusted EBITDAC margin (before reimbursements)

18.0%



17.9%



+3 bpts

Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.10

$ 0.09 $ 0.10

-% -%























Corporate Segment



















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.20) $ (0.15)

$ (0.06) $ (0.06)





























Total Company



















Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.80

$ 0.68 $ 0.77

-3% 4%























Total Brokerage and Risk Management Segment

















Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.95

$ 0.74 $ 0.83

16% 14%





















Summary of Financial Results – Nine-Months Ended September 30, Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures begin on page 3

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 9 Mths 2019

9 Mths 2018

Change



Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Brokerage Segment GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP

Revenues $ 3,709.0 $ 3,646.7

$ 3,245.1 $ 3,185.0

14% 15%

Organic revenues

$ 3,302.9



$ 3,123.4



5.8%

Net earnings $ 598.6



$ 488.9



22%



Net earnings margin 16.1%



15.1%



+107 bpts



Adjusted EBITDAC

$ 1,094.2



$ 938.1



17%

Adjusted EBITDAC margin

30.0%



29.5%



+56 bpts

Diluted net earnings per share $ 3.06 $ 3.05

$ 2.58 $ 2.70

19% 13%



















Risk Management Segment

















Revenues before reimbursements $ 624.0 $ 624.0

$ 596.1 $ 588.0

5% 6%

Organic revenues

$ 612.7



$ 587.6



4.3%

Net earnings $ 47.9



$ 50.0



-4%



Net earnings margin (before reimbursements) 7.7%



8.4%



-71 bpts



Adjusted EBITDAC

$ 109.1



$ 101.8



7%

Adjusted EBITDAC margin (before reimbursements)

17.5%



17.3%



+17 bpts

Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.28

$ 0.27 $ 0.27

-7% 4%



















Corporate Segment

















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.30) $ (0.26)

$ (0.07) $ (0.07)

























Total Company

















Diluted net earnings per share $ 3.01 $ 3.07

$ 2.78 $ 2.90

8% 6%



















Total Brokerage and Risk Management Segment

















Diluted net earnings per share $ 3.31 $ 3.33

$ 2.85 $ 2.97

16% 12%









Quarter Ended September 30 Reported GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Reconciliation:





































Revenues Before













Diluted Net





Reimbursements

Net Earnings

EBITDAC

Earnings Per Share Segment

3rd Q 19 3rd Q 18

3rd Q 19 3rd Q 18

3rd Q 19 3rd Q 18

3rd Q 19 3rd Q 18 Chg





(in millions)

(in millions)

(in millions)







Brokerage, as reported

$ 1,195.9 $ 1,049.4

$ 151.1 $ 122.2

$ 304.6 $ 256.8

$ 0.77 $ 0.65 18%

Net gains on divestitures

(3.3) (0.6)

(2.7) (0.5)

(3.3) (0.6)

(0.01) -



Acquisition integration

- -

5.8 1.7

7.1 2.2

0.03 0.01



Workforce & lease termination

- -

10.9 11.7

13.4 15.6

0.06 0.06



Acquisition related adjustments

- -

0.8 4.3

2.5 3.3

- 0.02



Levelized foreign currency



























translation

- (13.5)

- (1.1)

- (2.8)

- (0.01)































Brokerage, as adjusted *

1,192.6 1,035.3

165.9 138.3

324.3 274.5

0.85 0.73 16%





























Risk Management, as reported

211.6 199.1

16.2 16.5

35.0 33.6

0.09 0.09 -%

Workforce & lease termination

- -

2.1 1.7

3.0 2.3

0.01 0.01



Acquisition related adjustments

- -

0.1 -

- -

- -



Levelized foreign currency



























translation

- (2.2)

- (0.4)

- (0.6)

- -































Risk Management, as adjusted *

211.6 196.9

18.4 17.8

38.0 35.3

0.10 0.10 -%





























Corporate, as reported

383.0 492.7

(30.2) (0.3)

(53.2) (51.4)

(0.20) (0.06)



Clean energy related

3.0 -

11.7 -

14.9 -

0.05 -































Corporate, as adjusted *

386.0 492.7

(18.5) (0.3)

(38.3) (51.4)

(0.15) (0.06)































Total Company, as reported

$ 1,790.5 $ 1,741.2

$ 137.1 $ 138.4

$ 286.4 $ 239.0

$ 0.66 $ 0.68 -3%





























Total Company, as adjusted *

$ 1,790.2 $ 1,724.9

$ 165.8 $ 155.8

$ 324.0 $ 258.4

$ 0.80 $ 0.77 4%





























Total Brokerage & Risk Management, as reported

$ 1,407.5 $ 1,248.5

$ 167.3 $ 138.7

$ 339.6 $ 290.4

$ 0.86 $ 0.74 16%





























Total Brokerage & Risk Management,

as adjusted *

$ 1,404.2 $ 1,232.2

$ 184.3 $ 156.1

$ 362.3 $ 309.8

$ 0.95 $ 0.83 14%

* For third quarter 2019, the pretax impact of the Brokerage segment adjustments totals $18.2 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $3.4 million relating to these items. The pretax impact of the Risk Management segment adjustments totals $3.1 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $0.9 million relating to these items. The pretax impact of the Corporate segment adjustments totals $14.9 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $3.2 million relating to these items. A detailed reconciliation of the 2019 and 2018 provision (benefit) for income taxes is shown on pages 13 and 14.









Nine Months Ended September 30 Reported GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Reconciliation:













































Revenues Before













Diluted Net





Reimbursements

Net Earnings

EBITDAC

Earnings Per Share Segment

9 Mths 19 9 Mths 18

9 Mths 19 9 Mths 18

9 Mths 19 9 Mths 18

9 Mths 19 9 Mths 18 Chg





(in millions)

(in millions)

(in millions)







Brokerage, as reported

$3,709.0 $3,245.1

$ 598.6 $ 488.9

$1,092.2 $ 915.7

$ 3.06 $ 2.58 19%

Net gains on divestitures

(62.3) (9.6)

(37.2) (7.4)

(49.3) (9.6)

(0.20) (0.04)



Acquisition integration

- -

8.6 1.7

10.9 2.2

0.05 0.01



Workforce & lease termination

- -

22.8 20.1

29.2 26.7

0.12 0.11



Acquisition related adjustments

- -

3.7 8.6

11.2 11.8

0.02 0.05





Levelized foreign currency



























translation

- (50.5)

- (2.7)

- (8.7)

- (0.01)































Brokerage, as adjusted *

3,646.7 3,185.0

596.5 509.2

1,094.2 938.1

3.05 2.70 13%





























Risk Management, as reported

624.0 596.1

47.9 50.0

102.9 100.2

0.25 0.27 -7%

Workforce & lease termination

- -

4.5 2.7

6.2 3.6

0.03 0.01



Acquisition related adjustments

- -

(0.1) (0.1)

- -

- -





Levelized foreign currency



























translation

- (8.1)

- (1.3)

- (2.0)

- (0.01)































Risk Management, as adjusted *

624.0 588.0

52.3 51.3

109.1 101.8

0.28 0.27 4%





























Corporate, as reported

1,039.8 1,327.9

(36.3) 9.2

(164.5) (161.4)

(0.30) (0.07)



Clean energy related

3.0 -

11.7 -

14.9 -

0.04 -































Corporate, as adjusted *

1,042.8 1,327.9

(24.6) 9.2

(149.6) (161.4)

(0.26) (0.07)































Total Company, as reported

$5,372.8 $5,169.1

$ 610.2 $ 548.1

$1,030.6 $ 854.5

$ 3.01 $ 2.78 8%





























Total Company, as adjusted *

$5,313.5 $5,100.9

$ 624.2 $ 569.7

$1,053.7 $ 878.5

$ 3.07 $ 2.90 6%





























Total Brokerage & Risk Management, as reported

$4,333.0 $3,841.2

$ 646.5 $ 538.9

$1,195.1 $ 1,015.9

$ 3.31 $ 2.85 16%





























Total Brokerage & Risk Management,

as adjusted *

$4,270.7 $3,773.0

$ 648.8 $ 560.5

$1,203.3 $ 1,039.9

$ 3.33 $ 2.97 12%































* For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, the pretax impact of the Brokerage segment adjustments totals $(4.3) million, with a corresponding adjustment to the benefit for income taxes of $(2.2) million relating to these items. The pretax impact of the Risk Management segment adjustments totals $6.0 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $1.6 million relating to these items. The pretax impact of the Corporate segment adjustments totals $14.9 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $3.2 million relating to these items. A detailed reconciliation of the 2019 and 2018 provision (benefit) for income taxes is shown on pages 13 and 14.

Brokerage Segment Reported GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in millions):

Organic Revenues (Non-GAAP) 3rd Q 19

3rd Q 18

Change

9 Mths 19

9 Mths 18

Change

























Base Commissions and Fees





















Commissions and fees, as reported $ 1,088.8

$ 961.3

13.3%

$ 3,324.8

$ 2,962.3

12.2% Less commissions and fees from acquisitions (89.9)

-





(265.4)

-



Less divested operations -

(4.0)





-

(17.5)



Levelized foreign currency translation -

(12.0)





-

(45.0)





























Organic base commissions and fees $ 998.9

$ 945.3

5.7%

$ 3,059.4

$ 2,899.8

5.5%

























Supplemental Revenues





















Supplemental revenues, as reported $ 49.8

$ 43.9

13.4%

$ 153.4

$ 144.0

6.5% Less supplemental revenues from acquisitions (2.8)

-





(5.1)

-



Levelized foreign currency translation -

(0.6)





-

(2.4)





























Organic supplemental revenues $ 47.0

$ 43.3

8.6%

$ 148.3

$ 141.6

4.7%

























Contingent Revenues





















Contingent revenues, as reported $ 30.4

$ 25.7

18.3%

$ 107.9

$ 82.4

31.0% Less contingent revenues from acquisitions (3.9)

-





(12.7)

-



Levelized foreign currency translation -

(0.2)





-

(0.4)





























Organic contingent revenues $ 26.5

$ 25.5

3.9%

$ 95.2

$ 82.0

16.1%

























Total reported commissions, fees, supplemental revenues and contingent revenues $ 1,169.0

$ 1,030.9

13.4%

$ 3,586.1

$ 3,188.7

12.5% Less commissions, fees, supplemental revenues and contingent revenues from acquisitions (96.6)

-





(283.2)

-



Less divested operations -

(4.0)





-

(17.5)



Levelized foreign currency translation -

(12.8)





-

(47.8)





























Total organic commissions, fees, supplemental revenues and contingent revenues $ 1,072.4

$ 1,014.1

5.8%

$ 3,302.9

$ 3,123.4

5.8%

































Acquisition Activity 3rd Q 19

3rd Q 18

9 Mths 19

9 Mths 18 Number of acquisitions closed * 11

9

35

27 Estimated annualized revenues acquired (in millions) $ 69.2

$ 61.7

$ 334.9

$ 233.6





* In the third quarter of 2019, Gallagher issued 100,000 shares at the request of sellers and/or in connection with tax‑free exchange acquisitions.





































Compensation Expense and Ratios

3rd Q 19

3rd Q 18

9 Mths 19

9 Mths 18



















Compensation expense, as reported

$ 694.1

$ 622.1

$2,030.6

$1,831.8



















Acquisition integration

(3.7)

(1.8)

(5.8)

(1.8) Workforce and lease termination related charges

(11.2)

(14.5)

(21.9)

(21.3) Acquisition related adjustments

(2.5)

(3.3)

(11.2)

(11.8) Levelized foreign currency translation

-

(8.5)

-

(33.0)



















Compensation expense, as adjusted

$ 676.7

$ 594.0

$1,991.7

$1,763.9



















Reported compensation expense ratios using reported revenues on pages 2 and 3 * 58.0%

59.3%

54.8%

56.5%



















Adjusted compensation expense ratios using adjusted revenues on pages 2 and 3 ** 56.7%

57.4%

54.6%

55.4%





* Reported third quarter compensation ratio was 1.3 pts lower than the same period in 2018. This ratio was impacted by savings in base compensation due to headcount controls, reduced severance, and savings in employee benefits, partially offset by an increase in incentive compensation.



** Adjusted third quarter compensation ratio was 0.7 pts lower than the same period in 2018. This ratio was primarily impacted by savings in base compensation due to headcount controls, and savings in employee benefits, partially offset by an increase in incentive compensation.

Operating Expense and Ratios

3rd Q 2019

3rd Q 2018

9 Mths 2019

9 Mths 2018



















Operating expense, as reported

$ 197.2

$ 170.5

$ 586.2

$ 497.6



















Acquisition integration

(3.4)

(0.4)

(5.1)

(0.4) Workforce and lease termination related charges

(2.2)

(1.1)

(7.3)

(5.4) Costs related to divestures

-

-

(13.0)

- Levelized foreign currency translation

-

(2.2)

-

(8.8)



















Operating expense, as adjusted

$ 191.6

$ 166.8

$ 560.8

$ 483.0



















Reported operating expense ratios using reported revenues on pages 2 and 3 * 16.5%

16.3%

15.8%

15.3%



















Adjusted operating expense ratios using adjusted revenues on pages 2 and 3 * 16.1%

16.1%

15.4%

15.2%





* Reported third quarter operating expense ratio was 0.2 pts higher than the same period in 2018. Adjusted third quarter operating expense ratio was flat to the same period in 2018. All other items were essentially consistent with the prior period.







