Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Horseshoe Insurance Services Holdings Ltd.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its captive and alternative risk transfer solutions subsidiary, Artex Risk Solutions, Inc., has completed its purchase of Bermuda-based Horseshoe Insurance Services Holdings Ltd.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

