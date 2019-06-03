Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group's Global Aerospace Operations

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Jun 03, 2019, 07:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group's global aerospace operations on June 1, 2019.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella 

Media:  Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations 

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Protectors Insurance...

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Cairnstone Financial, LLC...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group's Global Aerospace Operations

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Jun 03, 2019, 07:00 ET