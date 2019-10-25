Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Minority Stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has completed its purchase of a minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Limited, a subsidiary of India's leading diversified financial services conglomerate, Edelweiss Group.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

