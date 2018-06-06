Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition Of Pronto Insurance

Pronto's primary business is the placement of personal automobile insurance for consumers throughout Texas, California and Florida, with a special focus on serving the rapidly growing Hispanic market. It operates an omni-channel distribution network of Pronto-owned agencies, franchise agents, independent agents and a direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform.

Pronto will continue to operate from its current locations as a subsidiary of Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), Gallagher's wholesale and MGA operation.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

