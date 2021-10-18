Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes its Acquisition of Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Limited

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Oct 18, 2021, 12:14 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Mumbai, India-based Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Limited.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-4009/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires W.P. Dolle, LLC...

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires River Valley Capital...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics